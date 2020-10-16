-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Alkaline Water posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

WTER opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

