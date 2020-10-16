Financial Comparison: Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) versus Watts Water Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTS)

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Advanced Deposition Technologies alerts:

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Watts Water Technologies 7.67% 13.15% 7.45%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Watts Water Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Watts Water Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Watts Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $108.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Watts Water Technologies is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Watts Water Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Watts Water Technologies $1.60 billion 2.34 $131.50 million $4.07 27.34

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 6.46, suggesting that its stock price is 546% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Deposition Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products, such as boilers, water heaters, and heating solution; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products comprising drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial and residential applications. Further, it provides smart mixing system under the IntelliStation name; thermostat with home automation voice recognition capabilities under the Invita name; and platinum boiler under the AERCO Benchmark name. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, do-it-yourself chains, and retail chains; and directly to wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Deposition Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Deposition Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.