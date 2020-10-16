SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Critical Review

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SL Green Realty and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 10 3 0 2.23 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 4 0 0 2.00

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus target price of $65.31, indicating a potential upside of 37.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given SL Green Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. SL Green Realty pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 19.90% 4.21% 1.81% Preferred Apartment Communities -39.13% -10.73% -3.97%

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 2.80 $281.35 million $7.00 6.76 Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 0.59 -$7.24 million $1.37 4.03

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.7 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 11.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

