Analyzing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

HMG/Courtland Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMG/Courtland Properties and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties $80,000.00 136.57 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.18 $521.53 million $7.01 11.34

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Volatility & Risk

HMG/Courtland Properties has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HMG/Courtland Properties and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties -738.72% -2.83% -1.92% Boston Properties 35.18% 12.72% 4.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HMG/Courtland Properties and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Properties 0 6 8 0 2.57

Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $112.43, suggesting a potential upside of 41.42%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Summary

Boston Properties beats HMG/Courtland Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

