Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lanxess (LXS)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Lanxess (ETR: LXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 10/7/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/2/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/1/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/29/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 9/22/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/1/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/26/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/18/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2020 – Lanxess had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 8/17/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LXS stock opened at €49.52 ($58.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. Lanxess AG has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.61.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

