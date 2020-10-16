Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:SUI opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. Sun Communities has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

