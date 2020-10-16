Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA opened at €32.78 ($38.56) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($114.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.84.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

