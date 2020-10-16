Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFL. TD Securities boosted their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Passage Bio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $716.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

