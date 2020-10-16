Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $46.22 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -577.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

