Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WTRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $431,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.