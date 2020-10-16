BidaskClub Upgrades Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to “Hold”

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

ZNTL stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28). Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

