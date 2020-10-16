DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DSV AS/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

