Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.54.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.18. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

