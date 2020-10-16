Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

BNFT opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $333.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 53.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 96.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 53.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 82.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

