Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 444,091 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.