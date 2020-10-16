Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snowflake Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNOW)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snowflake in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Snowflake’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $241.00 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $319.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

