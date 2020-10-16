Financial Contrast: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independence Realty Trust and Columbia Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Columbia Property Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 84.47%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 14.10% 4.71% 1.71% Columbia Property Trust -10.36% -1.16% -0.72%

Risk and Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Property Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Columbia Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 5.58 $45.90 million $0.76 15.74 Columbia Property Trust $288.84 million 4.49 $9.20 million $1.50 7.55

Independence Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Columbia Property Trust. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

