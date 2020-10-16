Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDEV. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 501.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 505.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. Barratt Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

