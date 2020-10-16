Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 4,644 ($60.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 87.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,049.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,530.26. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

