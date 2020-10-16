Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Get Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $547.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$122.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.1331707 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 154,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,712.24. Insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,900 in the last ninety days.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.