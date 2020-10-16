Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.86. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.51.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $310.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

