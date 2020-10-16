Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Set at C$10.00 by Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9,460.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.82.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.1424 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total transaction of C$57,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,460,845.60. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total value of C$1,180,401.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$758,546.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

