Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schindler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $273.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.95 and its 200 day moving average is $243.82. Schindler has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $277.45.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.