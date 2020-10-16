Traders Buy Large Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options (NYSE:IPOB)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 18,484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,161 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth about $559,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPOB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50. SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Schindler Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Schindler Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Traders Buy Large Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng
Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Investors Purchase High Volume of Realogy Call Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Realogy Call Options
Rafina Innovations Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Rafina Innovations Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report