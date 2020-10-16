Traders Buy Large Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options (NYSE:IPOB)

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 18,484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,161 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth about $559,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPOB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50. SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

