Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 40,476 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average daily volume of 5,544 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $496,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $27,496,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $90,000.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

XPEV opened at $22.16 on Friday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

