Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,450 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 940% compared to the average daily volume of 620 put options.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. CSFB upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

