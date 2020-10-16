Investors Purchase High Volume of Realogy Call Options (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average daily volume of 738 call options.

RLGY stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Realogy has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

