Rafina Innovations (OTCMKTS:VICA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Rafina Innovations shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Rafina Innovations (OTCMKTS:VICA)

Rafina Innovations Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of medical technologies. It operates through two segments, Clinics and Technology. The company also operates prosthetics and orthotics, and diabetic foot total rehabilitation clinics in Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

