JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) (LON:JPEL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) (LON:JPEL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.04. JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 15,513 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.10.

About JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) (LON:JPEL)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPEL Private Equity Ltd (JPEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.