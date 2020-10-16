Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $367.69

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $367.69 and traded as low as $350.00. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $357.50, with a volume of 233,016 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $409.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 349.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

