Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.79

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $12.06. Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 277,759 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on IOG. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 million and a PE ratio of 4.53.

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

