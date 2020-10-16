Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.69. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

