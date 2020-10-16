Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.91

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and traded as high as $56.88. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 2,577,978 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,756 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,993,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 654,255 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Schindler Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Schindler Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Traders Buy Large Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng
Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Investors Purchase High Volume of Realogy Call Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Realogy Call Options
Rafina Innovations Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Rafina Innovations Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report