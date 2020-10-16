Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.91

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and traded as high as $56.88. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 2,577,978 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,756 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,993,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 654,255 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

