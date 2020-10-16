Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.75

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.75. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1,300,252 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DHF)
Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
