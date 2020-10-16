Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,600.63

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,600.63 and traded as high as $1,750.00. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) shares last traded at $1,717.20, with a volume of 129,694 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GAMA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,280 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt lowered Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,562 ($20.41) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,600.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,411.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Gamma Communications plc will post 1989.9998993 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total value of £1,457,280 ($1,903,945.65).

About Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

