Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.83. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 6,960 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $10.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 69.81%.

About Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

