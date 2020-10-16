Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.40. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 28 licenses totaling an area of 168,433 acres in 4 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company also has a net profits interest in a 2-million-acre concession in Paraguay.

