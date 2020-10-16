Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.37. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 5,014,147 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 346.75%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

