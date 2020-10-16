AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $338.40

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.40 and traded as high as $347.50. AFH Financial Group shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 35,390 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 338.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.52.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

