First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.64. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 33,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

