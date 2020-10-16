Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.22

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.55. Transcontinental shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $231.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Schindler Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Schindler Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Traders Buy Large Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Call Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng
Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Investors Purchase High Volume of Realogy Call Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Realogy Call Options
Rafina Innovations Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Rafina Innovations Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report