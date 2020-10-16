Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.00

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and traded as high as $56.00. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 13,250 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $71.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.18.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

