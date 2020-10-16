PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $3.00. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 9,993 shares.

PLXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

