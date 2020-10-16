Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $4.21. Kindred Biosciences shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 237,366 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $169.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.