Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.85. Regency Mines shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,251,621 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

About Regency Mines (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PLx Pharma Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16
PLx Pharma Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16
Proactis Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.58
Proactis Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.58
Kindred Biosciences Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33
Kindred Biosciences Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33
Regency Mines Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96
Regency Mines Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96
Encision Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Encision Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56
SAFRAN/ADR Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.22
SAFRAN/ADR Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.22


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report