Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.56. Encision shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2,950 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of -0.42.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

