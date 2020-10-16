SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.22

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.22 and traded as low as $25.20. SAFRAN/ADR shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 93,437 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

