Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.53. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 66,010 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

In other Destiny Media Technologies news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 47,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,941.45. Also, major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $45,234.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 191,745 shares of company stock valued at $116,225. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

