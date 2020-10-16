Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.05

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.05 and traded as low as $30.10. Tungsten shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 48,062 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.05.

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PLx Pharma Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16
PLx Pharma Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16
Proactis Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.58
Proactis Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.58
Kindred Biosciences Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33
Kindred Biosciences Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33
Regency Mines Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96
Regency Mines Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96
Encision Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56
Encision Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56
SAFRAN/ADR Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.22
SAFRAN/ADR Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.22


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report