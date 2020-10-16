Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.05

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.05 and traded as low as $30.10. Tungsten shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 48,062 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.05.

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

