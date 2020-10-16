Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.98

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.98 and traded as low as $35.00. Foxtons Group shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 384,075 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65.

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

